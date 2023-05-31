AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$17.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Get AnalytixInsight alerts:

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.