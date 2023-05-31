ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,619 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at ARC Document Solutions

In other news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.93%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.