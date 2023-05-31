Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Aspen Technology worth $42,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.40 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

