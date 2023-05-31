ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Trading 4% Higher

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.88 and last traded at C$43.69. Approximately 144,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 229,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also

