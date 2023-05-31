Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

