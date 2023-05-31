AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.08% of AZZ worth $40,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AZZ by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AZZ by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

AZZ opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.66%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

