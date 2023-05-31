Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $19,082,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,936,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,437,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,462,000 after purchasing an additional 196,566 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.3 %

BERY opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.