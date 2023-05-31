BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,261 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $111,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE FRA opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

