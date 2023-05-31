Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Shares Down 2.2%

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.90. 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Bowl America Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.70.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

