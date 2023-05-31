Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year High at $247.40

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$247.40 and last traded at C$247.40, with a volume of 695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$245.40.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$238.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$225.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$864.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.79 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.988287 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

