Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.42

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.