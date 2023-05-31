Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 19.8% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 958,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 3,250 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $979,696.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,432 shares of company stock worth $273,600. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

