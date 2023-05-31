Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.96% of Caleres worth $39,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 354.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

