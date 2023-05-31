Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

