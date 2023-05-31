Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

SYLD opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

