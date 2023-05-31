Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 79000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.99.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.
