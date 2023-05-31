Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Aren C. Leekong Buys 1,454 Shares

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) Director Aren C. Leekong purchased 1,454 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,774.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,558.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $701.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

