Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 98.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,900 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $52,221.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,641.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

