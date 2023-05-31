Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,923,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 131.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 964,978 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE CCL opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

