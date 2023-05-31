Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 49,702 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 49,702 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,489,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $125,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 33,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,095,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,022,000 after acquiring an additional 572,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

