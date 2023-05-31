ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Steven D. Rubin Acquires 7,000 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Rubin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $10,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ChromaDex Price Performance

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. ChromaDex Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 469,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 76.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 319,399 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.