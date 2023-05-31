ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Director Steven D. Rubin Acquires 7,000 Shares

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Rubin acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $10,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ChromaDex Price Performance
Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. ChromaDex Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.37.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 469,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChromaDex by 76.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 319,399 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ChromaDex Company Profile
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.