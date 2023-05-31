Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,592 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,920,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,425,000 after acquiring an additional 105,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 750,294 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

