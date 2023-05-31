Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,878 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Bancorp worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Bancorp

Shares of TBBK opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $84,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile



The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Articles

