Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,670 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 123,432 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 240.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 85,331 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

