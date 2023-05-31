Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1,134.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 148.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

