Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 361,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

