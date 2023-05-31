Citigroup Inc. Has $948,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,337.19 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,172.00 and a 52 week high of $1,560.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,406.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,410.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.