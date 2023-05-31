Citigroup Inc. Has $949,000 Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 336,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 232,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.