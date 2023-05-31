Citigroup Inc. Has $957,000 Stock Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of POINT Biopharma Global worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $966.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.14.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

