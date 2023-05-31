Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CorVel by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 267.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in CorVel by 137.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.04. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $3,198,603.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,374,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,148,562.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $3,198,603.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,374,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,148,562.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

