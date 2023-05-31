Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Mobileye Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBLY stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.32.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

