Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vector Group worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vector Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

