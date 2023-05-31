Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Harmonic worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $8,369,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Harmonic

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

