Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,095 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insperity Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.08. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

See Also

