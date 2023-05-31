Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,837 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,806. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $73.67.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

