Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,271 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sana Biotechnology worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $2,285,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,447,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,511,986.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,830.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

