Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.80% of Clearfield worth $40,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 451.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Clearfield by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CLFD. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $587.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

