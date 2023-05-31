Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.17

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 4880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$47.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$39.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

