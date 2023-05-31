Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

