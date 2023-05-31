Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $508.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.