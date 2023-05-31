Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $43,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 84,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. CL King upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

