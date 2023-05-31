Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Ryan Damon Sells 1,178 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,885.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28.

On Friday, March 3rd, Ryan Damon sold 124 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $3,995.28.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 335,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,330,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after buying an additional 124,237 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,499,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after buying an additional 97,517 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

