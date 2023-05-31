Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.80. Approximately 863,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 299,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

Crius Energy Unt Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$498.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crius Energy Unt Company Profile

Crius Energy Trust, through its subsidiaries, sells electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. The company offers a suite of energy products and services, including fixed and variable contracts, renewable energy, and bundled products. It provides retail electricity to its customers in the Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas markets; and retail natural gas to its customers in the California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia markets.

