CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper Buys 3,000 Shares

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,697.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $693.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.70.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 144.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

