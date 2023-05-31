Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

