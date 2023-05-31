CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CVR Energy worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 488,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVI opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

