Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 317,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $41,318,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after acquiring an additional 424,554 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after acquiring an additional 322,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

