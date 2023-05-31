DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in DaVita by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 96.9% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 9.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

