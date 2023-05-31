DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.