Delaney Dennis R Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delaney Dennis R lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

